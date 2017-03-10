Crime of the Week

Lafayette Crime Stoppers needs your help in identifying a suspect responsible for Vehicle Burglaries at a local business here in Lafayette.

Lafayette Police are investigating vehicle burglaries that occurred in the 1800 block of Eraste Landry Rd. on evening of March 4, 2017. An unknown male was captured on surveillance video entering equipment trailers and a vehicle in the parking lot of the business. The suspect removed thousands of dollars worth of TV production equipment and other personal items. He appears to be operating a small sedan.

If you have any information about this crime or the identity of the suspect, call our tips line day or night. All callers remain anonymous and can earn up to $1,000 cash.