LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Police have shut down the 1000 block of Kaliste Saloom Road shut down due to a house fire.

Atton Trahan, a spokesperson for the fire department, said the occupants of the home were outside at the time and no injuries have been reported.

The inside lanes of Kaliste Saloom Road are now open to traffic. Only the outside lanes remain closed, Lafayette Police Cpl. Karl Ratcliff said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.