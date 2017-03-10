Krotz Springs man arrested for sending inappropriate texts to 14-year-old girl

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Krotz Springs man is facing charges for sending inappropriate text messages to a 14-year-old girl, authorities say.

Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said George Thomas Wiley III, 18, was arrested after admitting to sending the girl inappropriate messages and receiving a sexually explicit photo through Snapchat.

Deputies began investigating the incident the girl and her parent made a complaint to the sheriff’s office.

Cyber crime detectives searched the juvenile’s phone and recovered text messages between her and Wiley.

Wiley sent the girl text messages asking the girl to sneak out and meet him, according to Guidroz.

Other text messages “indicated inappropriate sexual comments,” the sheriff said.

Wiley was arrested for encouraging or contributing to child delinquency indecent behavior and computer-aided solicitation of a minor. His bond has been set at $13,500.

Guidroz issued a warning to parents saying,

“Parents should always monitor their underage children’s social media pages. There are many apps and parental locks that can be installed to protect them. In this case, a concerned parent checked his child’s text messages and was able to stop a child predator texting his child.”