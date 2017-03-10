LSU lets go coach Johnny Jones go after men’s basketball school-record loosing season

WAFB Published:
LSU Head Coach Johnny Jones (Photo Credit: WAFB)

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) – LSU has officially let go men’s basketball head coach Johnny Jones.

The announcement was made during a press conference Friday morning.

“It just didn’t work out,” said LSU Director of Athletics Joe Alleva. “It’s not that he’s a good guy or a bad guy, it just didn’t work out.”

The decision comes after a school-record 15-game losing streak this season. The team finished with a 10-21 record following a 79-52 loss to Mississippi State in the first round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament in Nashville on Wednesday night.

This was the first losing season for Jones, who coached LSU to one NCAA Tournament appearance in 2015. However, Jones’ coaching has been under increasing scrutiny since last season, when LSU missed the NCAA Tournament despite the presence of eventual first-overall NBA draft choice Ben Simmons on the roster.

