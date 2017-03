Related Coverage 6 hour old infant found in trashcan in New Roads Walmart

Kyandrea Thomas, 34, has been indicted by a grand jury for attempted second degree murder after allegedly leaving her 6-hour old infant in a trash can inside a bathroom at Walmart in New Roads.

She was also indicted on a charge of cruelty to a juvenile. Thomas was arrested back on December 24, 2016 after an infant was discovered in the Walmart bathroom the day before.