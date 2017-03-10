New details released about Ed Orgeron’s contract

Related Coverage AP source: LSU to retain Ed Orgeron as head football coach

New details released Thursday night show LSU head football coach, Ed Orgeron, will make about $3.5 million per year.

The LSU Board of Supervisors is expected to sign off on the five-year contract at their meeting on Friday morning. The deal is for about $800,000 less than former head coach, Les Miles, made when he was fired by LSU in September.

Orgeron’s contract includes an allowance for two vehicles or the option of taking two courtesy vehicles, as well as nearly $1.5 million in incentives for things like team GPA and Academic Progress Rate (APR) goals and for winning SEC and national coach of the year.

Orgeron’s buyout starts at $12 million for the first year, and drops to $8.5 million, $6 million, $4.5 million, and $1 million for each of the remaining years on the contract.

LSU begins their first year of spring football under Orgeron on Saturday. The team’s annual Spring Football game will be on Saturday, April 22 in Tiger Stadium.