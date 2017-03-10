Scott Police identify body found in pond as Breaux Bridge man who fled State Police

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – Investigators have identified the body of a man found in a retention pond on Wednesday as that of a Breaux Bridge man who ran from Louisiana State Police in February.

Chief Chad Leger said two men found the body of Larry Carmouche Jr., 36, while fishing near the 200 block of LA 93 on March 8, 2017.

Officers were able to determine Carmouche was stopped by State Police on I-10 West in Scott on February 25, 2017.

The responding Trooper observed signs of alleged impairment and started to give Carmouche a field sobriety test.

During the test, Carmouche fled on foot north into a field. State Police, Scott Police and Lafayette Parish K9 units searched for Carmouche but were unable to find him.

Leger said investigators believe Carmouche drowned in the pond while trying to hide from officers.