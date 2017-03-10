Youngsville man found naked on I-10 near Jennings throwing rocks at vehicles, under influence of PCP

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) – A Youngsville man is behind bars after he was reportedly found naked and throwing rocks at cars on a service road near Jennings.

Deputies responded to the scene at the service road near I-10 milepost 63 around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night.

Chief Deputy Chris Ivey says Brian Petry, 37, attempted to get into the passenger side of one of the patrol vehicles when they arrived on scene.

Petry would then cross onto the shoulder of I-10.

Deputies ordered Petry to stop and attempted to handcuff him when he began to fight with them.

Once he was taken into custody Ivey says Petry kicked the rear passenger window out of the patrol vehicle he was in.

Ivey says Petry was found to be under the influence of PCP, was out of control and needed to be restrained to transport him to the parish jail.

Petry is charged with Disturbing the Peace by Intoxication, Simple criminal damage to property, battery of a police officer, Possession of CDS I and Battery of correctional facility employee.

Bond has not yet been set.