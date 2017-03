OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) Firefighters in Opelouas battled a fire at an apartment complex Friday night.

Crews were called to the Kerr Street Apartments around 11 p.m.

Officials said the building was evacuated and no one was injured.

An exact cause has yet to be released and no further information has been given.

A number of residents who live at the complex tell KLFY that they lost everything in the fire.