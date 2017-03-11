Joni Sledge of musical group Sister Sledge dies at 60

CNN Published:
File- This Aug. 14, 2006 file photo shows Joni Sledge, one of the original members of "Sister Sledge," second from left, posing with Rodney Jerkins, second from right, her niece Camille Sledge, left, and her cousin Amber Sledge at the "We Are Family 2006 - All-Star Katrina Benefit CD and Documentary DVD Launch" in Century City, Calif. Sledge, who with her sisters recorded the defining dance anthem "We Are Family," has died, the band's representative says. She was 60. Sledge was found dead in her home by a friend in Phoenix, Arizona, on Friday, the band's publicist, Biff Warren, said Saturday, March 11, 2017. A cause of death has not been determined. (AP Photo/Chris Polk, File)

(CNN) Joni Sledge, a founding member of the vocal group Sister Sledge, was found dead Friday in her home in Phoenix, publicist Biff Warren told CNN on Saturday. She was 60 years old.

The Sledge family was shocked by her death as she had not been ill, Warren said. The cause of death was unknown.
The group of sisters recorded the dance anthem “We Are Family” in 1979. Other hits were “He’s the Greatest Dancer” and “My Guy.”
“Yesterday, numbness fell upon our family.
We are saddened to inform you that our dear sister, mother, aunt, niece and cousin, Joni passed away yesterday.
Please pray for us as we weep for this loss. We do know that she is now eternally with Our Lord,” the band said Saturday in a statement posted on their website and Facebook page.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s