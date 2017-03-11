New Iberia native earns wings from Air Assault School

KLFY Newsroom Published:
Photo Credit: KALB TV

Fort Polk, LA. On Friday afternoon, 49 soldiers graduated from Air Assault School Field in Folk Polk, La, according to KALB TV.

The group included active duty soldiers from Fort Polk and the Louisiana and Texas National Guards.

On graduation morning, soldiers had to complete a 12-mile foot march in full gear, plus a rucksack in less than three hours.

Afterwards, family and friends gathered at Honor Field and pinned the Air Assault Wings to their soldiers.

The only Louisiana native in the bunch was Private First Class Christian Jaubert, a graduate of Catholic High New Iberia.

His grandfather was there to pin his wings!

Air Assault School qualifies soldiers to conduct airmobile and air assault helicopter operations, to include aircraft orientation, slingload operations, proper rappelling techniques and fast rope techniques.

The school itself is 10 days of rigorous, fast paced training that starts with a nine-obstacle course and ends with a rappel out of a Blackhawk helicopter.

Christian is the son of Charles and Mandy Jaubert of New Iberia.

From everyone at KLFY News 10, Congratulations, PFC Jaubert.

 

 

