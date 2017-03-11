Red Cross helping families displaced by Opelousas apartment fire

American Red Cross responders have been meeting with families affected by Friday night’s fire at the Park Vista Apartments in Opelousas to provide comfort, care, and assistance.

Just after 11 p.m. Friday, firefighters responded to the blaze in the 1600 block of Kerr Street.

All residents was safely evacuated but 10 units were destroyed in the fire.

So far officials have confirmed the fire started on the second level in the bathroom area of an apartment.

Red Cross representatives say volunteers have met with more than 15 residents thus far and will continue to offer residents support in the days and weeks to come.

Anyone can help by contacting the Baton Rouge team at 225-291-4533. Donations can also be made by visiting redcross.org, or by texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.