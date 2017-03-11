Troopers investigate two separate deadly crashes involving unrestrained drivers

In a time period of less than 12 hours, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A investigated two separate crashes in the area resulting in deaths.

Police say a common factor in both crashes was lack of seat belt use.

The first crash occurred at approximately 9:30 pm Friday on LA Hwy 431 north of US Hwy 61 in Ascension Parish.

An initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as 31 year old Daniel R. Walker of Sorrento, La. was traveling eastbound on LA Hwy 431.

For unknown reasons, police say Walker failed to negotiate a left hand curve, and his vehicle ran off the road to the right into a ditch.

After entering the ditch, police say, the vehicle ramped off of a private driveway before striking a tree.

Walker was unrestrained and was ejected from the vehicle. He sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

Impairment is unknown at this time, but a toxicology sample was taken from Walker and will be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

The second crash occurred shortly before 4:30 a.m. Saturday on US Hwy 190 west of LA Hwy 413 in Pointe Coupee Parish.

An initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as 21 year old Landon M. Giordano of Lakeland, La. was traveling westbound in the left lane on US Hwy 190.

At the same time, 24 year old Laten Seymour of Pride, La. was traveling eastbound in the left lane on US Hwy 190.

For reasons still under investigation, Giordano crossed the center line into the eastbound lanes of travel, and his vehicle struck Seymour’s head-on.

Police say Giordano was unrestrained at the time of the crash, and suffered fatal injuries as a result.

Seymour was properly restrained, and was transported from the scene to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge with moderate injuries.

Impairment is unknown at this time.

Toxicology samples will be obtained from both drivers and submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.