Walmart to give away 3 million free cupcakes on Sunday

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Happy Birthday, Everybody! No, Seriously, Happy Birthday Everybody.

Walmart says Sunday, March 12, 2017 has been declared everybody’s birthday and that they will be giving out free cupcakes to everyone at their Supercenters from 1 to 4 p.m. – regardless of when their actual birthday is.

Customers don’t need any coupons or special codes, they just have to show up and pick between a chocolate or vanilla cupcake with buttercream or whipped topping.

Walmart expects to give away 3 million cupcakes this Sunday.

Also, don’t forget to set your clocks forward an hour Saturday night for Daylight Saving Time – so you procrastinators don’t show up after the promotion ends at 4.