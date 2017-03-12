Abandoned house goes up in flames in Opelousas

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) An abandoned house caught fire in Opelousas Sunday afternoon.

Fire Chief Charles Mason said the blaze was reported to dispatchers around 3:48 p.m. in the 300 block of Cenla Street.

The home had been vacant for three years and hasn’t been taken care of, Mason said.

He said it took crews 20 minutes to get the fire out after arriving and finding the home engulfed in flames.

A nearby mobile home received heavy exterior damage.

Once firefighters did a forced entry into that home, it was determined that the homeowners were away and the inside of the structure was intact.

The cause is still under investigation.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s