Abandoned house goes up in flames in Opelousas

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) An abandoned house caught fire in Opelousas Sunday afternoon.

Fire Chief Charles Mason said the blaze was reported to dispatchers around 3:48 p.m. in the 300 block of Cenla Street.

The home had been vacant for three years and hasn’t been taken care of, Mason said.

He said it took crews 20 minutes to get the fire out after arriving and finding the home engulfed in flames.

A nearby mobile home received heavy exterior damage.

Once firefighters did a forced entry into that home, it was determined that the homeowners were away and the inside of the structure was intact.

The cause is still under investigation.