Impairment suspected in early morning fatal crash

Avoyelles Parish, La. (KLFY) – Early Sunday morning, a crash involving two vehicles killed a man from Ball, La.

According to State Police, impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

Troopers say they responded around 3:40 a.m., on La. Hwy 107 north of Marksville, La.

The crash involved a pickup truck driven by 21 year old Jonathan Harvey of Cloutierville, La. and a small vehicle driven by 22 year old Nicholas M. Stroud of Ball, La.

Police say Harvey was traveling southbound on Hwy 107, lost control and crossed the centerline into the northbound lane.

This action resulted in a head on collision, police say.

Stroud was wearing his seat belt, but was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Harvey was not wearing his seat belt and suffered minor injuries, his only passenger, 24 year old Timothy Chance Dubois of Boyce, La. was also not wearing his seat belt and suffered minor injuries.

Police say Harvey is suspected of being impaired at the time of the crash.

Toxicology tests and charges are pending, according to police and the crash remains under investigation.