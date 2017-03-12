Jury selection begins Monday for former Marksville Deputy Marshal Derrick Stafford

Derrick Stafford (Source: Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)

 

AVOYELLES PARISH, La.  The trial for Derrick Stafford, one of the two men accused of the 2015 murder of a 6-year-old and the attempted murder in of his father is set to begin this week at the Avoyelles Parish Courthouse, according to KALB TV.

A jury must first be selected with 12th Judicial Court Judge William Bennett saying that at least 600 summonses were sent out to Avoyelles Parish residents.

He said 300 will report to the courthouse on Monday and the other 300 on Tuesday.

Stafford, along with Norris Greenhouse Jr., pleaded not guilty to the charges of second degree murder in the November 3, 2015 fatal shooting of Jeremy Mardis, 6, and attempted second degree murder of Mardis’ father, Chris Few.

Judge Bennett said because of the publicity surrounding the case, the potential jurors who know the details already will be questioned away from the others.

There is also the chance of a change of venue, which the State has opposed.

However Judge Bennett said he’ll make his decision after the potential juror questioning process.

