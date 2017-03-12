New Iberia community hosts prayer walk in response to shooting

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY Community members, and religious leaders met Saturday near the intersection of Hopkins and Lombard Streets in New Iberia to host a prayer walk.

The walk was organized as a response to the shooting of a 19 year old male last Wednesday night.

So far no suspects have been arrested and Captain Wendall Raborn of the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office say the incident remains under investigation.

“Although we know police are working on this case, there’s a need for a sense of calm to the community, and I feel it is my responsibility to let residents know we care and inform them that we are in this together,” Pastor Charles Banks Sr said.

“And we don’t want to wait until a life is lost to do so.”

The walk included about ­­­­­­­25 people who shared words of wisdom and offered prayer to people whom them met along the way starting at Hopkins and Lombard Streets to Anderson, Dark Alley, and Robertson Streets.

At one point during the walk, a prayer circle was formed around a man whom Banks described as discouraged after being turned down multiple times for jobs within the community.

“We have to meet people where they are, and find out what is driving crime in our communities.” Banks said.

Despite some adversities, Banks says he is hoping that the community can somehow build a relationship with law enforcement.

“I want to see older people sitiing on their porches enjoying themselves again, and taking long walks throughout their neighborhoods and not be worried.”

Banks says he’s hoping the community will join him at an upcoming tent revival to take place on Dale and Hopkins Streets.