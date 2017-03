LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The only O’ Charley’s restaurant in Lafayette Sunday night abruptly shut it doors with no prior notice given to employees.

Employees at the restaurant on Ambassador Caffery Parkway said management informed them of the decision as the restaurant was preparing to close.

A longtime employee, who wished to remain unnamed, told KLFY that management stated it was due to lack of sales.

O’ Charley’s has been operating in Lafayette for several years.