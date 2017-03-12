Power outages for hundreds of Youngsville-area homes, businesses

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Hundreds of homes and businesses in the Youngsville area are without power Sunday, according to the SLEMCO utilities website. 

The company’s outage map shows several hundred SLEMCO customers in Lafayette Parish as being affected by the outage.

KLFY reached out to SLEMCO who stated that they are aware of the issues and are working hard to restore power to 100 percent of affected customers as soon as possible.

They requested that drivers treat all affected traffic lights as four-way stop signs.

The cause of the outage was not stated.

 

