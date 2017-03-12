Swastika’s scrawled beneath the Vermilion River bridge in Lafayette shakes up residents

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) On Sunday afternoon a half-dozen viewers contacted the KLFY Newsroom after noticing a swastika scrawled beneath the Vermilion River Bridge on Pinhook Road.

One caller expressed outrage at seeing the anti-Semantic symbol, another said they were heartbroken to see this happening in a city as progressive as Lafayette.

We reached out to the Department of Transportation of Development who said that they would scrub and remove the images on Monday.

According to Louisiana Law, spray-painted grafitti is considered criminal damage to property and is a crime punishable by law.

A conviction carries a potential sentence of up to 6 months in jail and a fine.