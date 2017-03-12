Swastika’s scrawled beneath the Vermilion River bridge in Lafayette shakes up residents

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:
(Viewer submitted)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) On Sunday afternoon a half-dozen viewers contacted the KLFY Newsroom after noticing a swastika scrawled beneath the Vermilion River Bridge on Pinhook Road.

One caller expressed outrage at seeing the anti-Semantic symbol, another said they were heartbroken to see this happening in a city as progressive as Lafayette.

We reached out to the Department of Transportation of Development who said that they would scrub and remove the images on Monday.

According to Louisiana Law,  spray-painted grafitti is considered criminal damage to property and is a crime punishable by law.

A conviction carries a potential sentence of up to 6 months in jail and a fine.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s