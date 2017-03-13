Don Briggs to return to role as president of LOGA

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Daily Advertiser) – Don Briggs will be returning to his role as president of the Louisiana Oil and Gas Association following an injury in September.

Briggs suffered a head injury when he slipped on a stairway at a home in North Carolina. He was treated at Mission Health Hospital — an Asheville, N.C., facility where he had been airlifted — until he was well enough to be moved to Lafayette for further treatment.

He was later moved to an inpatient rehabilitation facility in Houston for rehabilitation, and in January, returned to Lafayette to continue outpatient rehabilitation.

“It has been a long journey, and I am excited at the prospect of resuming my duties,” Don Briggs said in a prepared statement.

Briggs’ son, Gifford Briggs, served as acting president of LOGA while his father recovered. Gifford Briggs will return to his role as vice president.

In an issued statement, LOGA said the Briggs family is “grateful and thanks everyone for the outpouring of support and prayers during these past months.”