Don Briggs to return to role as president of LOGA

The Daily Advertiser Published:
(Photo Courtesy: LOGA webstie)

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Daily Advertiser) – Don Briggs will be returning to his role as president of the Louisiana Oil and Gas Association following an injury in September.

Briggs suffered a head injury when he slipped on a stairway at a home in North Carolina.  He was treated at Mission Health Hospital — an Asheville, N.C., facility where he had been airlifted — until he was well enough to be moved to Lafayette for further treatment.

He was later moved to an inpatient rehabilitation facility in Houston for rehabilitation, and in January, returned to Lafayette to continue outpatient rehabilitation.

“It has been a long journey, and I am excited at the prospect of resuming my duties,” Don Briggs said in a prepared statement.

Briggs’ son, Gifford Briggs, served as acting president of LOGA while his father recovered. Gifford Briggs will return to his role as vice president.

In an issued statement, LOGA said the Briggs family is “grateful and thanks everyone for the outpouring of support and prayers during these past months.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s