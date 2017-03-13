Governor downplays speculation of State Police Superintendent’s resignation

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – Governor John Bel Edward’s office is downplaying growing speculation that Louisiana State Police Colonel Mike Edmonson might be preparing to step down.

This comes after several state police controversies. The most recent scandal involve troopers who may have submitted false overtime hours for a trip to San Diego.

Instead of driving straight to San Diego, the troopers made stops at the Grand Canyon and Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, Edmonson says he has no objections to a review of taxpayer-funded travel in his department.

Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera confirmed today he will look into the spending, after a request from State Representative Blake Miguez of Erath.