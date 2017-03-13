Louisiana State Police travel spending to get auditor review

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – The legislative auditor will review taxpayer-funded travel by the Louisiana State Police, after concerns raised about thousands spent on a trip to a conference in California.

Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera said Monday he’ll look into the spending.

Rep. Blake Miguez requested the audit after The Advocate newspaper reported the state police spent thousands of dollars in overtime and expenses for several troopers who drove to the conference, diverting to a Las Vegas casino and the Grand Canyon on the way.

Since that report, Gov. John Bel Edwards said his administration has an auditor digging into the travel spending.

But Miguez, an Erath Republican, also wants an independent audit. He asked Purpera’s office to review out-of-state travel expenses from 2008 to 2017, the time Col. Mike Edmonson has been in charge.