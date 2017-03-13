Man arrested for stealing ceiling fans, kitchen cabinets from Elton home

ELTON, La. (KLFY) – Deputies have arrested a man for stealing ceiling fans and kitchen cabinets from a home in the 2400 block of US 190 in Elton.

The victim reported the burglary to the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office on February 19, 2017.

Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey said witnesses told detectives on Monday that they saw the cabinets in the possession of a neighbor four days before the burglary was reported.

Detectives located and arrested the neighbor, James Randall Marks, 49, of Elton, on an outstanding warrant for illegal possession of stolen things.

While in custody, Marks admitted he stolen the ceiling fans and kitchen cabinets back in February, according to Ivey.

Marks was booked into the Jefferson Davis Parish jail on charges of felony simple burglary and the outstanding warrant.

He is being held without bond.