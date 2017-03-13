Scott Fire Dept. respond to early morning truck fire on St. Mary Street

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – The following is a news release from Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier:

Just after 06:00 a.m. on Monday morning (3/13/17), Scott Fire Department was dispatched to a semi-tractor on fire at a local business in the 1600 block of St. Mary Street in Scott.

Upon arrival, firefighters observed a fire in the rear of the semi-tractor.

The fire was quickly brought under control, confining the fire the tractor, before it could spread.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

