Scott Fire Dept. respond to early morning truck fire on St. Mary Street

KLFY Newsroom Published:
(Photo Credit: Scott Fire Department)

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – The following is a news release from Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier:

Just after 06:00 a.m. on Monday morning (3/13/17), Scott Fire Department was dispatched to a semi-tractor on fire at a local business in the 1600 block of St. Mary Street in Scott.

Upon arrival, firefighters observed a fire in the rear of the semi-tractor.

The fire was quickly brought under control, confining the fire the tractor, before it could spread.

(Photo Credit: Scott Fire Department)

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Thank you in advance for your understanding, and feel free to contact me if I can assist in this or any other matter.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s