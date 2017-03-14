3 indicted for double homicide in Plaisance

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Three people have been indicted today for the murder of two Opelousas men last year, District Attorney Earl Taylor said in a news release.

A grand jury indicted Destiny Jones, 19, Jermarcus McLendon, 29, and David Miller 36, on two counts of first-degree murder for the shooting deaths of Nakia Ramer Jr., 19 and Shawn Parish, 21.

Ramer and Parish were both found shot to death inside a car on Cosay Road in Plaisance around 5 a.m. on September 24, 2016.

The sheriff’s office said investigators discovered 18 .223 caliber shell casings at the scene.

All three suspects were arrested in November 2016.