3 indicted for double homicide in Plaisance

By Published: Updated:
David Miller, 36, (left) Jermarcus McLendon, 29, (center) and Destiny Jones, 19, (right) have been indicted on two counts of first-degree murder for the shooting deaths of two Opelousas men on September 24, 2016. (Photo Courtesy: St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office)

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Three people have been indicted today for the murder of two Opelousas men last year, District Attorney Earl Taylor said in a news release.

A grand jury indicted Destiny Jones, 19, Jermarcus McLendon, 29, and David Miller 36, on two counts of first-degree murder for the shooting deaths of Nakia Ramer Jr., 19 and Shawn Parish, 21.

VICTIM: Nakia Ramer Jr., 21
VICTIM: Shawn Parish, 19

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ramer and Parish were both found shot to death inside a car on Cosay Road in Plaisance around 5 a.m. on September 24, 2016.

The sheriff’s office said investigators discovered 18 .223 caliber shell casings at the scene.

All three suspects were arrested in November 2016.

FILE – In this September 26, 2016, file photo St. Landry Parish detectives investigate a double homicide on Cosay Road in Plaisance, La. (Photo Credit: KLFY)

 

