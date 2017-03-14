Arcadia University students forgo spring break to plant gardens in New Iberia

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) It’s spring break for some Pennsylvania College students but they aren’t spending it like most of their peers. Arcadia University students are spending their spring break on the West End of New Iberia.

But not for one of the many festivals, they’re preparing the site for a community garden and farmers market.

Students from Arcadia University in Pennsylvania, are doing a little community service on the West End of New Iberia, during what they call an alternative spring break.

The group was here two years ago, that’s when they started this project.

“We really wanted to return because we had a lot of fun, did a lot of great work last time we came.”

Working in partnership with Envision Da Berry, students get actual work experience. like Greta Diem, a sociology major who plans on doing similar work in the future.

“Being able to work more hands on was really a affirming experience for me in terms of wanting to work at addressing hunger in the future for my career.”

Carl Cooper will help manage the Fresh Market. Coopers says locals will have a chance to bring their homegrown produce to sell, as well as learn how to garden and take more pride in healthy living.

“We need to become health conscious of what we eat, what we’re putting into our bodies, what we’re feeding our children. We deserve to eat quality food.”

“Once the students are done for the week, Envision Da Berry will be in need of volunteers to help cultivate and maintain the garden, so if interested, you can contact them at info.daberry.org.

In New Iberia, Dalfred Jones for KLFY News Ten.””