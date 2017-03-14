Bishop Deshotel grants St. Patrick’s Day waiver to eat meat on a Lent Friday

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) This Friday will be like no other for Catholics during the lenten season.

News Ten’s Jade Choyce has more on how Catholics in the Diocese of Lafayette can eat more than just seafood on St. Patrick’s Day.

This decree signed off by the Diocese of Lafayette Bishop, J. Douglas Deshotel, grants roman catholics the option of eating any meat products this friday, a decision that would normally go against the nature of the season.

“Fridays of Lent, throughout the year, we are called to take that as a sacred day and offer some type of penance, but during the season of Lent we are also called to do abstinence and we as a universal church throughout the world, we abstain from eating meat.”

With the exception of this Friday. Father Chester Arceneaux with St. John’s Cathedral says this gives catholics the opportunity to celebrate the Irish Heritage of St. Patrick’s Day.

“That doesn’t mean that we are not obligated to enter into charity work, so other sacrificial work is seen. Instead of just saying that we can celebrate that feast and do other forms of fasting and abstinence”

Father Arceneaux says its been a couple of years since they’ve had a Friday to be excused during lent season.

“For the feast of St. Joseph a couple years ago, which is a solemnity in the church, it is allowed to celebrate that day where you can eat meat.”

The decree is in order for this Friday only.

In Lafayette, Jade Choyce, KLFY News 10.