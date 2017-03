The Little Big Cup in Arnaudville will be hosting a Breakaway From Cancer Fundraiser featuring cast members from The Bold and The Beautiful on Saturday, March 25, 2017.

Evening includes:

Dinner Cocktail Buffet with Dessert

Beer and Wine

Meet and Greet with the Cast

Art Display and some surprises!

Tickets: $100

Few tickets left. Proceeds go to the Amgen foundation. For more information about the event