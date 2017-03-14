Fire destroys Tyler Perry’s father’s Louisiana home

WAFB Published:
A large fire started at the home of Tyler Perry's father. It is located in Greensburg. (Photo Courtesy: Amy Miller via WAFB)

GREENSBURG, La. (WAFB) – Several crews are on the scene of a large fire in St. Helena Parish that has destroyed the home of the father of actor, director and comedian Tyler Perry, according to officials.

Sheriff Nat Williams said the home is located in Greensburg. He added the fire was reported around 8 p.m.

Williams said Emmitt Perry, Tyler Perry’s father, was home at the time and reported hearing some popping or crackling sounds coming from the attic.

Fortunately, he made it out safely.

According to Williams, a few different fire departments responded to the blaze.

He added crews are letting the fire burn itself out because there’s nothing more they can do.

The house is a total loss.

