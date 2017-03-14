Former Destrehan H.S. teacher pleads guilty in student sex case

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WWL-TV) – A former teacher pleaded guilty on Monday to having a sexual relationship with one of her students that lasted almost a year.

According to authorities, 27-year-old Kimberly Naquin pleaded guilty to several charges, including carnal knowledge of a juvenile, which is a felony offense.

Naquin is the daughter of Dennis Naquin, the St. Charles Parish school board president.

Naquin was a world history teacher at the school. Authorities said the relationship started a week after the girl’s 16th birthday.

According to the New Orleans Advocate, some of the encounters happened in a classroom after school and at Naquin’s apartment in Kenner.

“I thought she was cool, because she paid special attention to me,” the victim testified.

The girl also said Naquin cried after sexual encounters, saying she’d go to jail and threatened to kill herself.

During court Naquin apologized to the girl’s parents, saying she betrayed their trust.

“School is supposed to be a safe place for children to mature and to learn, and this teacher has ruined that,” the father testified.

Naquin will have to register as a sex offender for 15 years, undergo a psychological evaluation and receive treatment if needed and have no contact whatsoever with the victim for one year, the judge ordered.