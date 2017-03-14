Lafayette firefighters respond to early morning blaze on Saucier Parkway

Published:
(Photo Credit: Lafayette Fire Dept.)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Fire Department responded to a house fire early Tuesday morning.

Crews arrived to the scene just before 7:00 a.m. in the 100 Saucier Parkway.

Spokesman Alton Trahan tells News 10 that an empoylee with LUS was passing by and noticed smoke coming from the dwelling.

That employee assisted the elderly occupant in escaping the blaze.

The fire was contained in five minutes and the home sustained some minor fire damage near the carport entrance.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

 

