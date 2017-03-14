Man accused of hitting girlfriend with vehicle in Acadia Parish

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) – A man is in jail after being accused of intentionally hitting his girlfriend with his vehicle during a domestic dispute, authorities say.

Wilton Paddio, 34, of Rayne, was arrested on the charge of attempted manslaughter. The incident occurred in the 7200 block of Grand Prairie Highway, about 6 miles northeast of Rayne.

A dispute between Paddio and his girlfriend became heated and Paddio used his vehicle as a weapon, according to Acadia Parish Sheriff KP Gibson.

“The suspect knowingly crossed multiple lanes of the road, entered a yard and struck the victim intentionally with the vehicle,” Gibson said.

The victim suffered minor injuries. Paddio was arrested without incident and booked into the Acadia Parish jail.