Man accused of hitting girlfriend with vehicle in Acadia Parish

KLFY Newsroom Published:
Wilton Paddio (Photo Courtesy: Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office)

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) – A man is in jail after being accused of intentionally hitting his girlfriend with his vehicle during a domestic dispute, authorities say.

Wilton Paddio, 34, of Rayne, was arrested on the charge of attempted manslaughter. The incident occurred in the 7200 block of Grand Prairie Highway, about 6 miles northeast of Rayne.

A dispute between Paddio and his girlfriend became heated and Paddio used his vehicle as a weapon, according to Acadia Parish Sheriff KP Gibson.

“The suspect knowingly crossed multiple lanes of the road, entered a yard and struck the victim intentionally with the vehicle,” Gibson said.

The victim suffered minor injuries. Paddio was arrested without incident and booked into the Acadia Parish jail.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s