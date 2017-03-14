Northwest High School cleared after social media threats, suspects withheld from school

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Two suspects are currently being interviewed by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office for allegedly making a threat through social media of a shooting at the school.

Major Eddie Thibodaux said both suspects are students and were withheld from school today.

Juvenile detectives began their investigation early this morning at the students’ homes.

Two parents reported to the sheriff’s office that their children received a social media message warning them not to go to school on Tuesday due to a shooting.

Detectives notified the school’s resource officers and K-9 to be at the school at 6 a.m. prior to students arriving.

Thibodeaux said the school’s principal and the St. Landry Parish School Board were also notified of the threat.

Detectives searched the school and found a bomb threat written on the wall and a burnt wall receptacle.

The high school was on lockdown this morning until the campus was cleared by authorities.

The case remains under investigation.