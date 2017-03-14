St. Landry Parish deputies investigating 3 shootings that appear to be connected

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Detectives are investigating three shootings in St. Landry Parish that appear to be connected to each other.

Major Eddie Thibodeaux said two of the shootings happened in the 700 block of Boxie Road, about 4 miles south of Sunset, sometime between before 9 p.m. Monday.

Deputies were called to the scene by one of the victims and found another victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was airlifted to a Lafayette hospital.

That victim is currently in stable condition in ICU.

The sheriff’s office then received a call from the same hospital that the victim that originally called and a third victim were being treated for gunshot wounds, according to Thibodeaux.

The second and third victims were both shot once and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives have received conflicting stories from those involved in the shootings. Thibodeaux said the shootings appear to be connected and believe the third shooting happened near Boxie Road.

All of the shootings remain under investigation.