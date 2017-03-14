Task force looks into raising Youngsville police salaries

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – The fight for higher pay continues for Youngsville police officers.

Tuesday night, business leaders met to come up with a way to get the officers a raise using current city funding. Councilman Ken Stansbury lead the meeting.

“We just wanted to get new eyes on it and say look you look under the hood a little bit and look at the numbers and be apart of the solution,” Stansbury said.

Currently Youngsville police officers are making just over 15 dollars an hour. Chief Rickey Boudreaux said that’s just not enough.

Boudreaux said he is hoping for three changes: a reserve for the police department, an increase in the base salary for officers as well as a three percent salary raise annually.

“To strap on a ballistic vest and go to work everyday to protect people most of them they don’t even know. I don’t feel like that’s enough,” Boudreaux said.

To put it in perspective, Lafayette police officers make a starting salary of $47,370 annually. Baton Rouge officers make a $48,891 starting salary. Youngsville’s starting salary is $33,125.

“I’m asking for 500 dollars a month which would be 6000 dollars a year per employee . I don’t think that’s unreasonable. Is that attainable? I guess we’ll see,” Boudreaux said.

“It’s really important they know that we take this serious. And so I think this next budget year we’ll see what this task force has,” Stansbury said.

While business leaders didn’t have a full plan ready Tuesday night, they’re going to keep crunching the numbers to come up with a plan they can all agree with.