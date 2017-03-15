Kaplan police officer struck by vehicle

KAPLAN, La. (KLFY) Kaplan Police Chief Boyd Adams is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect who fled from police officers Wednesday afternoon.

According to Adams, officers responded to a caller who complained of a man sitting in his vehicle, near the cemetery, on the corner of J. Viator and Irving Street.

Boyd said the caller also stated that the vehicle had 3 pounds of marijuana in the trunk of the vehicle.

When police approached the vehicle, the driver immediately reversed the car and hit an officer while fleeing.

“We immediately followed in pursuit,” Adams said, “but the chase was called off because it was becoming to dangerous for the streets in the city.”

Boyd stated the officer was not seriously hurt but sustained some bruising.

The suspect is described as a black male, driving a black BMW vehicle with license plate # JFD2333 and is registered to Hue R. Martin of Beaumont, Texas.

According to Boyd, the suspect will be charged with attempted murder of a police officer, aggravated flight and several other traffic infractions.