LCG announces a pair of road closures for weekend events in Downtown Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Public Works Department has announced a pair of road closures that will go into effect on Friday and Saturday respectively.

Director Tom Carroll says that Taylor Street and Polk Street between Garfield Street and E. Congress Street will be closed between 5:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. Friday due to the Parry in the Parc event in Downtown Lafayette.

On Saturday, the 500 block of Jefferson Street will be closed from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. due to the Azalea Trail Day Fundraiser and Community Event.

Detour routes will be made available in both areas.