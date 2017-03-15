Morgan City Police looking for missing man known to frequent the Lafayette area

MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) – Morgan City are looking for a man reported missing by family members last week.

Police say Robin Carbin was last seen in the Morgan City area within the last two weeks. Carbin is known to frequent both Lafayette and Morgan City areas.

He is described as an African-American male, approximately 5’6” tall and weighs about 115 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Morgan City Police at 985-380-4605.