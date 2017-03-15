Morgan City Police looking for missing man known to frequent the Lafayette area

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:
Photo Credit: MCPD

MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY)  – Morgan City are looking for a man reported missing by family members last week.

Police say Robin Carbin was last seen in the Morgan City area within the last two weeks. Carbin is known to frequent both Lafayette and Morgan City areas.

He is known to frequent both the Lafayette and Morgan City areas, police say.

He is described as an African-American male, approximately 5’6” tall and weighs about 115 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Morgan City Police at 985-380-4605.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s