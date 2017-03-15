New Iberia man pleads guilty to mailing threats to Acadiana government offices

FILE - Photo January 29, 2016

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) – A Louisiana man has pleaded guilty to sending threatening letters to government offices, including one addressed to Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Federal prosecutors say 33-year-old Kyle Dore, of New Iberia, sent white powder in four of the nine letters that he mailed in December 2015 and January 2016. The letters implied the substance was toxic, but tests later showed it wasn’t dangerous.

Dore pleaded guilty on Tuesday to five counts of mailing threatening communications and four counts of false information and hoaxes. Each count carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

U.S. District Judge Donald Walter is scheduled to sentence Dore on June 9.

Targets of the threatening letters also included courthouses in Vermilion and Lafayette parishes and post offices in New Iberia, Delcambre, Abbeville and Lake Charles.

