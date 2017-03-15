New Iberia man pleads guilty to transporting obscene material of minors

KLFY Newsroom Published:
Photo Credit: MGN

LAFAYETTE, La. Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced today that a man from New Iberia pleaded guilty to transporting obscene material.

36 year old Lance Robert LeMaire of New Iberia pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Carol B. Whitehurst to one count of transporting obscene material.

The plea will become final when accepted by U.S. District Judge Robert G. James.

According to the guilty plea, law enforcement agents identified LeMaire as possibly possessing obscene material.

An agent obtained LeMaire’s tablet computer on May 5, 2015, and a forensic examination found 161 images involving sexual exploitation of a minor on the device.

LeMaire faces five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

The court set a sentencing date of July 10, 2017.

 

