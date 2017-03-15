Port Barre police receive new protective vests via Fest for Vests Foundation and donations

PORT BARRE, La. (KLFY) – The Port Barre Police Department has a new tool in their fight against crime.

Officers received new protective vests that were paid for by the Fest for Vests Foundation, as well as donations from citizens and business owners.

Chief Deon Boudreaux says the Fest for Vests Foundation helped raise over $24,000 during the summer of 2016 to purchase body armor for police agencies in St. Landry and Evangeline parishes.

Every Port Barre police officer was able to order a level II and level III vest.

Chief Boudreaux says the vests are a great personal protection asset for his officers.

Fest for Vests will also use the money raised to fund purchasing body armor for the Opelousas City Marshal’s Office, Mamou, Sunset and Krotz Springs Police Departments.

Chief Boudreaux adds that the department plans to continue helping the foundation go from parish to parish until every police officer in Louisiana has a vest.