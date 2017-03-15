Senator Kennedy secures extension for victims of March 2016 floods

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLFY) – The following is a press release from the office of Senator John Kennedy:

U.S. Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson came to an agreement this week on important policy changes that will give homeowners and business owners impacted by the March floods in Louisiana more time to recover and rebuild.

HUD has agreed to extend the deadline for homeowners and business owners to receive reimbursement for rebuilding work. Sen. Kennedy also secured a commitment that HUD will begin the process of advising mortgage lenders about the Mortgage Insurance for Disaster Victims program and will extend the deadline for application.

“I want to thank Secretary Carson for his common sense and compassion on issues that are so important to Louisiana,” said Sen. Kennedy. “This flexibility is needed because it took time to put funding programs in place, and it takes time to recover from such a tremendous disaster. Louisianians impacted by this terrible flooding need all the help we can give them. This flooding was unprecedented.”

“Those affected by the flooding last March will continue to have the resources they need to get back on their feet,” said U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-La.). “The entire Louisiana delegation will continue to work with Secretary Carson and the rest of the administration to help Louisiana families rebuild, recover and prosper.”

The Louisiana delegation has been working with Gov. John Bel Edwards to ensure that flood victims receive the assistance they need to rebuild. State and federal officials representing Louisiana have made flood relief a priority in conversations with the Trump administration. Last month, staff members of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee visited Louisiana to see the damage firsthand.

