Sheriff: 4 men slain, woman wounded in suburban New Orleans shooting

METAIRIE, La. (AP) – Authorities have found a fourth body after a shooting at an apartment complex in suburban New Orleans.

Deputies arrived at the scene after a woman called 911 around 3:30 a.m., saying she had been shot.

They found her in critical condition and three men dead.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell Normand told reporters at the scene in Metairie (MEHT-ah-ree) on Wednesday that investigators discovered an open apartment door and looked inside, finding a fourth body, that of a man believed to be about 50 years old.