State Police Superintendent resigns from his post effective March 24

BATON ROUGE, La (KLFY) – The Superintendent of the Louisiana State Police talks to KLFY News about his decision to resign from the job. In fact, Edmonson says he contacted the governor Tuesday morning to let him know that he’s resigning his post.

The investigation into Colonel Mike Edmonson kicked into high gear when troopers from his agency reportedly spent thousands of tax payer dollars on a trip to California and concerns were heightened when allegations came forth that a nonprofit trooper’s organization was making campaign donations despite a ban on political contributions from troopers.

Colonel Edmonson says he brought the letter to the governor around and they had a conversation. Edmonson says the governor accepted his retirement.

Edmonson says it was a conversation with his father and family that lead to the final decision to say goodbye. “There isn’t always a perfect time. There’s no where you can sit there and listen.

I believe this is the right time to do this,” says Edmonson. Edmonson his decision is not a resignation.

The colonel says it’s a retirement and explains that the controversy over the travel expenses has nothing to do with his decision.

“That’s some that’s going to be addressed whether it takes another week. It’s going to be addressed and we’re going to move on,” adds Edmonson.

Governor John Bel Edwards issued a statement combined with the superintendent. The governor says they both believe the retirement is the best approach for the department.

The governor called the colonel a steady hand and a strong leader. “I’ll take some time to find the best person we can,” adds the governor.

Edmonson’s retirement will be effective on March 24. The colonel explains his family is what’s next. “I think I’m going to take the time to pause and enjoy my family and see what’s ahead of me. I certainly need that and they need that from me.”