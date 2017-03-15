Three killed, one injured in quadruple Metairie shooting

7:30 a.m. A Loud “boom” was heard just before 7:30 a.m. on the scene of a triple murder in Metairie.

A spokesman with Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said a gun was found in an apartment where two men and a woman were shot and killed Wednesday morning.

The gun accidentally discharged as techs were processing the crime scene. The bullet hit some concrete, and a piece of concrete popped up and hit a JPSO deputy in the face.

The deputy was checked out by EMS on the scene and has been cleared to return to work.

__________________________

METAIRIE, La. (WWL-TV) – Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a quadruple shooting early Wednesday morning in Metairie.

According to deputies, three people have died and one person is in the hospital following an incident in the 2500 block of Pasadena Avenue near the I-10 Service Road.

Col. John Fortunato with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said a 911 call was received around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning from a woman who said she had been shot in the head in the 2500 block of Pasadena.

When responding officers arrived, they located the woman and noticed she had been shot in the facial area, Fortunato said. She was quickly taken to the hospital to be treated. She is listed as stable but in critical condition.

There were three additional victims, two men who were found in the kitchen, dining room areas. Both were found shot and pronounced dead at the scene. A woman was also found shot and killed on a couch in the living room.

Fortunato said they do not have any additional information in regard to suspects. He asked that anyone in the area with surveillance footage that may be of help to give Jefferson Parish homicide detectives a call.

Fortunato confirmed the ages of all the victims to be over the age of 30, but he did not give any further details about the victims due to pending notification of family.

“Certainly is a tragedy in itself,” Fortunato said. “Anytime you have someone killed, not to mention the fact that you have multiple victims here.”

Fortunato said the apartment complex does have surveillance cameras that he hopes will provide further information on this incident.