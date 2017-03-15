Verot School Road, still under construction

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Construction workers are still chipping away at Verot School Road.

The road has been under construction for nearly a year and a half now, which has made many drivers’ commutes long and frustrating.

Construction began in November of 2015, since then motorists have battled broken concrete, orange cones, and mobs of workers along Verot School Road.

The plan is to expand the road from two lanes to four.

Deidra Druilhet with the Department of Transportation and Development said this requires full reconstruction of the road.

“If you’ve driven along Verot School Road right now, you’re seeing the big, huge drainage pipes that we have to install before we widen that road. We’re basically taking out all of that roadway you see there and replacing it with concrete,” said Druilhet.

And unfortunately mother nature hasn’t been on our side.

“Given the fact that we had the August flood and in addition to that August flood we’ve also seen a good bit of rain here in Lafayette,” said Druilhet.

Tod Richard lives along Verot School Road. Richard said he never knows what to expect.

“We’ll I’ve had days where I had to stay home all day and not go anywhere because I knew they’d be ripping up the driveway here.”

Shop Rite Manager Carolyn Senegal said construction has taken a toll on business.

“It’s difficult to get in and out of the parking lot because of the traffic, so it does hurt the sells a little bit.”

But Senegal said she is looking forward to the end result.

“I really believe that once that they have completed the construction on this road it’s going to be such a nice road, but we have to go through this transition first.”

Despite the setbacks from weather, Druilhet said the project is still on schedule.

Construction should be complete by the summer of 2018.

In addition to Verot School Road, residents can expect to see more road closures beginning next week.

For more information on construction and closures log on to http://511la.gov/ .