Visiting NYU students rally behind idea of French Immersion Center

ARNAUDVILLE, La (KLFY) – A group of visiting New York University students are rallying behind the idea of a French Immersion Center in Arnaudville.

The students are part of several groups in support of the old St. Luke’s hospital being turned into a French Immersion Center.

“We wrote a letter of support from our department because we feel that it would be a waste not to take advantage of this opportunity,” explained NYU professor, John Moran.

Moran says the opportunity would be beneficial to the school’s students. He says this is the second year the French department from the university has made this trip to Louisiana.

“I think it makes all the difference,” said Moran. “I think it helps our students because it’s one thing to read about something in a book and to want to help, but it’s another thing to actually come down and meet the people and speak with the people.”

Moran says on this visit the students are working in and around Lafayette and Arnaudville interviewing native speakers of Cajun French.

“We’re working with this group of students to not only give them a chance in an academic setting back in New York City to learn about the history of French-speaking Louisiana and the history of the literature and the language itself, but also to give them a chance to come down here and apply their knowledge in a setting where they can do some community service and some service learning,” explained Moran.

NYU student, Melody Chan, said this learning experience will be one she’ll never forget

“I’ve improved my language a lot, but also I’ve learned about a whole other community of French speakers down here in the south that I’ve never knew about before, so now when I speak French back in New York it’s also I feel connected to other people from on the other side of the country,” explained Moran.

“Merci beaucoup, Lafayette!”