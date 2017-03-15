What’s the hold up on Verot School Road?

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Daily Advertiser) – The August floods and periodic rainfall since have slowed down construction on Verot School Road in Lafayette, but state highway officials are working with the contractor to make sure the work is finished by the summer of 2018.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is in charge of the $32.4 million project to reconstruct a 3.19-mile section of Verot School Road (La. 339) between Pinhook Road and Vincent Road and widen it to four lanes with a median, said Deidra Druilhet, public information officer.

The project was authorized in November 2015. JB James Construction is the contractor.

A March 2 Daily Advertiser story and list of 56 city of Lafayette street repair projects for 2017 sparked a lively social media discussion.

“Finish Verot!” Duane Latiolais pleaded on a post to Mayor-President Joel Robideaux.

The 56 projects on the list are only streets in the city limits of Lafayette. Some road projects, like Verot, are state projects.

Louisiana Farm wrote that they travel Verot School Road a few times a day.

“My prayer is to hope not to fall off the road. Very dangerous,” they wrote. “It’s very scary and looks like the end is still a long way off.”

Some phases of road construction, like laying drainage pipe, cannot be performed when the ground is saturated, Druilhet said.

“Currently, the contractor is continuing to lay pipe,” she said, “cutting soil cement and laying down a base course on the road.”